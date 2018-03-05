Jasper RCMP charge two locals with impaired

Three impaired investigations and one suspended driver in three hours kept Jasper RCMP members busy late Sunday.

According to Const. Patrick Vallee, police stopped a vehicle on Connaught Drive shortly after midnight on Monday Mar. 5. The 21-year-old male driver from Morinville, who was also suspended, blew over at the roadside. He was arrested, his license suspended and vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Two hours later an officer pulled a vehicle over on Geikie Street and suspected the driver was impaired. The driver, a 51-year-old Jasper man refused and was charged criminally for failing to comply with an approved screening device demand. His licence was suspended and his vehicle seized.

Shortly after, while police were still dealing with the previous male, officers observed a vehicle driving by and recognized the driver as being a patron in one of the local bars that night. An officer stopped the vehicle and the driver was placed on an approved screening device. The 52 year old Jasper resident failed the test and was subsequently arrested. He was transported to the Jasper Detachment where he provided additional samples of his breath. He was then charged under the Criminal Code with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was seized.

Both Jasper residents are set to appear in Jasper court in April.

“Jasper RCMP officers continue to be out in full force every day and every night in an attempt to locate and remove impaired drivers from our roads and ensure safe driving behaviours of all motorists,” Vallee wrote. “The Jasper RCMP also encourages you to call 911 if you suspect a driver is impaired.”