Jasper Pride festival starts with $40K donation

Jasper’s eighth annual Pride Festival is underway as the iconic rainbow flag was raised over town at high noon on Thursday.

Yellowhead MLA Eric Rosendahl was on hand to bring Premier Rachel Notley’s greetings and a cheque for $40,000 for the festival.

Organizers could have been forgiven for fantasizing about spending the whole thing in a sauna as a brutal mountain wind chill made it feel like -20C.



The festivities get started with the Pride kickoff party at the Whistle Stop at 6:30 p.m., the launch of the official Pride festival beer at the Jasper Brewing Company at 9 p.m. and the Pride DJ party at Downstream Lounge at 11 p.m. Admission to all three 18+ events is free.