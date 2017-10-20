Jasper park boss sets record straight on land parcels

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

With the 2017 municipal election now in the rearview, newly elected officials will soon have their chance at working on some of Jasper’s issues.

Throughout the campaign process and All Candidates Forum, many candidates mentioned the need for the municipality to further work with Parks Canada in order to negotiate the release of parcels of land for development.

However, Parks Canada says the process is already further along than many of the candidates suggested, and the municipality says the new local lawmakers are sure to capitalize on much of the work done by that of the previous council.

“There are parcels of land set aside for the use of the municipality already,” says Alan Fehr, superintendent of Jasper National Park. “It’s already the case. There may be some misinformation, or out of date information… We’re in regular conversation with the municipality about those parcels.”

Jasper’s Chief Administrative Officer Mark Fercho echoed Fehr’s comments, saying the working relationship between the municipality and Parks Canada is a positive and productive one, and that land development is just around the corner.

Most recently, the Jasper Community Housing Corporation developed a three-point strategy to develop housing:

• To move forward on development on specific lands under JCHC leadership

• To release other designated lands to private developers

• To promote residential unit development by the private sector in areas already identified in past housing studies

Public consultation suggests addressing the shortage of staff housing in the community is a high priority issue for the Jasper business community, while at the same time seniors are becoming more vocal on the lack of “downsizing” opportunities to stay in Jasper and sell their homes.

Therefore JCHC’s next housing project will address these two issues, according to the organization.

Development on specific lands

There are now three sites ready for development, according to the JCHC.

Phase one is said to be the Connaught and Bear Hill sites, while Phase two the current RCMP site. The first two are currently not occupied which would allow for faster development, according to the municipality, but the RCMP site would have to be developed once the new RCMP station is built and the old RCMP station removed. However, planning could be completed on the site while the other two sites are to be “shelf ready.”

Release of other designated lands

Back in August, Council requested Parks Canada complete a land release process for Parcel GB, a lot situated on the southwest corner of Pine Avenue and Connaught Street, stretching as far as Spruce Avenue.

Council requested the future development to be an apartment-style development, affordable units awarded higher points in RFP scoring over luxury units, “micro” or small single units as a significant component, with a mix of other unit types/sizes, and that the development maintain the continuity of the Discovery Trail encircling Jasper.

Background

Originally two sites, Connaught and Tonquin-Turret were proposed, according to a town report. Due to Parks Canada’s operational needs in managing the many capital projects throughout the national park, the Tonquin/Turret site advertised in JCHC ads is now considered “a future project,” as there is too much uncertainty on timelines for Parks relocation of staff living on-site, and in removal of existing housing. Therefore, it is not available for redevelopment at this time, according to the JCHC.

Jasper council created the Jasper Community Housing Corporation (JCHC) in 2007 to oversee the creation, administration and management of residential housing in Jasper, and the organizations is a wholly owned subsidiary of the municipality.

Much of the JCHC’s early years were spent commissioning and studying development plans.

Success came in 2010 with the opening of MPL Place; a 42-bed, subsidized rent apartment building aimed at seasonal workers in the tourism industry, according to the municipality.

The municipality says MPL Place is an example of partnering for success, as it was built in conjunction with Mountain Park Lodges. Mountain Park Lodges already owned the land, and the municipality was able to contribute to construction costs through a grant for affordable housing, according to a town report.

Then in 2014 Caribou Creek, a 64-unit housing cooperative, became another example of successful partnering and facilitating for the JCHC, according to the municipality, as in this case partners took over this development. The resulting units did not significantly change the municipal population between the 2011 population of 4,432 to the 2016 population of 4,590, when considered along with all development and change in Jasper for those five years, according to the municipality. In essence, the development reduced the pressure on rental accommodation temporarily, and improved the standard of living for the residents that moved into a unit. The municipality acted as a guarantor for the development by a third party.

Alpine Summit Lodge, a 36-bed senior’s lodge was a similar project facilitated by the JCHC, according to the municipality.

The JCHC also held two community consultations for its board to hear what residents and business owners want and need, what they were willing to do to reach their housing goals, to explain the role of the JCHC and dispel housing myths, according to the town report.