Jasper Mountie’s tooth chipped during arrest

by Craig Gilbert | publisher@fitzhugh.ca

A Jasper police officer had to go from duty to the dentist after getting popped in the pearly whites last summer.

Savanna Dykema was convicted of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm for an errant elbow that caught RCMP Const. Danielle Lohmann in the chops and chipped a tooth, court heard on March 8.

The Crown accepted the defence’s position that the elbow was not a direct attack on Const. Lohmann but the result of Dykema “flailing” as she was being arrested for punching a stranger in the head on the street in Jasper last July.

She was convicted of one count of assault for that “unprovoked” and “booze-fueled” attack.

Court heard that Dykema’s robust pre-sentence report revealed a troubled past. Judge J.P. Higgerty factored that and the potential her young age held in giving her a conditional sentence, but refused the defence’s request for a conditional discharge given the seriousness of injuring a police officer.

He said the public can not be sent the message that they can assault peace officers and get away with it, and gave Dykema, a first-time offender, 18 months of probation and a sentence suspended for the same amount of time.

“We have a lot of fine peace officers who leave the professional because they don’t want to put up with anymore junk from members of the public,” Higgerty said. “We lose people who could add a lot to law enforcement because of the stress. A message has to go to the public whenever we have a police officer on the end of behaviour like this.”

Dykema has already sought counselling, which also played in her favour. She will return to court June 28 for a review of her progress. Higgerty ordered her to complete 50 hours of community service before November 8 but declined to impose a no alcohol condition, saying Dykema had a long and possibly bumpy road ahead of her, and he didn’t want to set her up for failure.

“I’m optimistic this is a one-off thing,” he said. “Jasper is a good place for you to be. There are a lot of supports. But in a small town, the police know who is who.”