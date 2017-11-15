Jasper Mounties bust alleged online fraudster

An Ontario man has a court date across the country thanks to Jasper RCMP.

Police charged Nigel Andrew Henry of Brampton with fraud under $5,000 after a woman complained she had been taken for $800 in an online loan scam.

Prime North Credit of Laval, QC was the company she thought she was sending a security deposit to at the end of August of this year, but it was not to be.

She never heard back from the representative who reached out to her and asked for the electronic cash transfer.

“Jasper RCMP officers sought and were granted a judicial authorization to access banking information related to the person who accepted the eTransfer sent by the victim,” Const. Patrick Vallee wrote in a press release issued Wednesday. “With the assistance of TD Global Security and Investigations, police discovered the identity of the suspect.”

Henry’s first appearance in Jasper provincial court is scheduled for Feb. 8. The charge against him has not been proven in court.

Jasper RCMP used the incident to urge the public to be vigilant with their finances and personal information, in particular when dealing with a private company online.

“Before sending any personal information, do your own research about the company or consult with your bank or a financial advisor,” Vallee wrote. “If you cannot find any reviews or information about that company, it is usually a sign that the company may not be legitimate.”

Cybercrime increased 40 per cent between 2013 and 2011 according to an RCMP report and with the holiday spending season upon us, the Jasper detachment is warning the public to keep an ear out for telephone-based scams, too.

“A police officer or a CRA representative will NEVER contact somebody on the phone and ask for a payment to be sent,” according to Vallee. “If you receive a call from somebody telling you there is a warrant out for your arrest and alleging to be a CRA representative or a police officer, hang up and contact your local RCMP detachment especially if that person is requesting an immediate payment.

“It is not rude to hang up on suspicious calls. Criminal telemarketers can be relentless in hounding people, especially if they feel a person is about to fall for their scam.”

If you suspect you or someone you know has been the victim of a fraudulent phone call, contact the Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre.ca.