Jasper most generous: Expedia.ca

Out of the 40 of the Most Caring Towns in Canada, the nation’s largest online travel provider has named Jasper in its top five.

Heading into the holiday season, Expedia.ca’s travel blog used social media to aggregate hashtags like “#caring,” “#charity,” and “#volunteer,” according to the blog post, and after looking through thousands of data points, we compiled a list of the most charitable cities in the country.

Jasper placed fifth.

“With beautiful sights and challenging landscapes, is it really a surprise that the people of Jasper challenge themselves to do more every day?” The blog post asks.

“In fact, it’s one of the most generous cities in the region,” it goes on.

The blog post points to Friends of Jasper National Park being involved with trail maintenance, bird mapping, educational programs and the gift shop.

The Pride Festival, too, received mention, giving volunteers a pat on the back for everything from staffing ticket booths to being an ambassador for the event.

Lastly, members of the Community Caring Fund made the blog post for “bringing nothing but good throughout the year,” mentioning its work with Santas Anonymous. Santas Anonymous ensures everyone has access to a hot meal and small gift over the holidays.

The Community Caring Fund promotes the Diversity Project and Wilderness Access Program, too, which is aimed to better connect the community with nature and each other.

Lake Louise and Banff placed first, while Athabasca placed second on the blog post’s list. Other notable Alberta municipalities included Calgary (6), Red Deer (12), Edmonton (22) and Lethbridge (27).