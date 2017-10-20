Jasper judge sends message to animal owners with $500 hot car fine

Despite leaving his sunroof open and a full water dish, and only being gone a total of “half an hour,” the Alberta Provincial Court convicted a 46-year-old man after leaving his dog unattended in a hot truck back on July 31.

Judge M. White sentenced Andrew Lidstone, of Red Deer, to a $500 fine under the Animal Protection Act.

On the late July day, RCMP received calls from the public about a dog being locked in a hot truck on Connaught Drive.

Upon RCMP arrival Const. Vallee saw the windows were rolled up and the dog didn’t have access to any water. Lidstone told the court his dog had either finished or spilled the water he had left behind.

Noticing the sunroof was open, Const. Vallee was able to use the opening to determine the truck’s interior was extremely hot.

RCMP made multiple attempts to contact the owner of the truck, but he could not be located. Jasper Towing was called to help unlock the doors.

Just as the tow company unlocked the doors and RCMP removed the dog from the truck, Lidstone arrived on scene.

As a result RCMP charged Lidstone under the Animal Protection Act for failing to protect an animal from injurious heat.

“This situation shows leaving windows cracked open or the sunroof open won’t make any difference and the temperature will still significantly increase in a short period of time,” wrote Const. Vallee.

A person who commits an offence under the Animal Protection Act must appear before court and can face a fine up to $20,000, according to the court, and the court could also issue an order restraining the owner from continuing to have custody of an animal for a certain period of time.

In this case, Lidstone has retained custody of his miniature dachshund and says he “has and will continue” to care for it.

RCMP at the time re-iterated the importance of the public’s calls, saying it was the appropriate response.

“There is a myth out there saying that when a dog is locked inside a vehicle, anybody can break the window and save the dog. People have to be very careful because depending on the situation a person breaking a window and removing a dog from a vehicle could potentially face charges,” Const. Patrick Vallee told the Fitzhugh at the time.

“The best course of action in a case where an animal is locked in a hot vehicle is to immediately contact police or bylaw.”