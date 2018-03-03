Jasper gymnasts sticking the landing

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

After a good showing at the Spruce Moose Invitational in Spruce Grove this past weekend, the Jasper Gymnastics Club showed off their hardware.

Gymnastics Coach Lonni Gamble says gymnasts perform four different disciplines, beam, vault, floor and uneven bars.

Gymnasts are put organized into categories, categorized as Junior Olympics (JO) 1 – JO5, until category JO6, where they begin to create their own floor and beam routines.

The Alberta Gymnastics Federation certifies judges for competitions. Judges give gymnasts scores out of 10 in the different disciplines, taking deductions off for missed skills, falls, etc., according to Gamble, where they eventually give combined scores to the gymnasts for overall placing.

From categories JO1 – JO3, Gamble says if the judges give a gymnast a combined score within a specific range, the gymnast receives Gold All Around designation.

Kiera Morin and Sahara Harvey participated in the first competition of their young respective careers, and both received Gold All Round designation in the JO1 category.

In April, the Jasper Gymnastics Club will head to St. Albert for its next competition.