Jasper Folk Festival cancelled

The 2017 edition of the Jasper Folk Music Festival has been cancelled.

Organizers for the event confirmed the news in a press release on March 21.

“As a group we are heartbroken to be faced with this decision but have just run out of options,” wrote Cristin Murphy, executive director of the Jasper Heritage Folk and Blues Society (JHFBS).

She said it was difficult to find a new location to host the three-day event after the municipality confirmed earlier this year that that rehabilitation of Centennial Park, the event’s regular venue, would begin on July 2.

“After working tirelessly with Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper over the past year to secure a new venue for the 2017 event, all previously viable sites have since become unavailable for festival use,” wrote Murphy.

The society had hoped to use the Snaring overflow property but it was recently rejected by Parks Canada because it intends to make use of the camping area to absorb the expected increase in the number of visitors for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Despite the disappointment, Murphy said she is hopeful the outdoor festival will return in 2018 and bring with it new and exciting options. In the meantime the society said it will continue to work on keeping music fans satisfied through their partnerships with local venues and artists.

“This is not the day the music died, we are a resilient and hard-working team determined to un-press pause on the festival for 2018,” said Murphy.

To keep up with the latest news make sure to keep an eye on www.jasperfolkmusicfestival.ca and their social media for updates and information about live music in Jasper.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca