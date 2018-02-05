Jasper Film Club presents Lady Bird Feb. 8

In Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig reveals herself to be a bold new cinematic voice with her directorial debut, excavating both the humor and pathos in the turbulent bond between a mother and her teenage daughter. Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) fights against but is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom (Laurie Metcalf), a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird’s father (Tracy Letts) loses his job. Set in Sacramento, California in 2002, amidst a rapidly shifting American economic landscape, Lady Bird is an affecting look at the relationships that shape us, the beliefs that define us, and the unmatched beauty of a place called home.

At the 90th Academy Awards the film earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress for Ronan, Best Supporting Actress for Metcalf, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, with Gerwig becoming the fifth female to earn a Best Director nomination.

At the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Lady Bird won for Best Motion Picture and Best Actress (Ronan), and also received nominations for Best Supporting Actress (Metcalf) and Best Screenplay.