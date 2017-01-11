Jasper councillors extend colleague’s absence

Councillors unanimously approved a motion to excuse Coun. Vonna Arsenault from attending regular council meetings for another three months so she can deal with her ongoing health issues, Jan. 3.

Coun. Arsenault hasn’t attended a regular meeting since September. Council excused her attendance for October, November and December during a meeting on Nov. 1, 2016.

In a letter addressed to council, she said she would forgo her pay while she’s away and she hopes to return to her duties in the spring.

She did not return an email seeking comment.

Her extended absence raised the possibility of having to hold a by-election less than 10 months before the municipal election, however according to the Municipal Government Act a by-election doesn’t need to be held if the vacancy occurs 18 months before a general election and there is only one vacancy.

“At this stage with about 10 months left in our term I can’t see any benefit of putting the community to a by-election,” said Mayor Richard Ireland.

The municipal election will be held Oct. 16.

During the discussion the mayor and several councillors also voiced their support for her.

“I’m just hoping we see her back in the spring as she’s indicated,” said Coun. Brian Nesbitt.

While Arsenault has been away other councillors have been picking up her responsibilities and commitments, including attending committee meetings with the Yellowhead Regional Library Board, the Jasper Library Board, the West Yellowhead Waste Management Authority and the Environmental Stewardship Advisory Committee.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca