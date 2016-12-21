Jasper artist shares his skills

Local artist Alan Butler grew up in England, home of wizards, the Brothers Grimm and King Arthur and his round table of knights.

“When I was kid there was no television or computers. The first time I ever saw a TV, it was a tiny little box with black and white images. Every kid in the neighbourhood gathered around it to watch the coronation of QE2,” Butler said, referring to Queen Elizabeth II.

“So all we had at that time was the Brothers Grimm, Robin Hood and our imaginations.”

Inspired by made-up worlds, Butler started drawing at an early age.

“My earliest memory is being five years old, with a pencil in my hand—just drawing,” he said. “I was really taken by dragons, wizards, fairies and all that fantasy stuff.”

As he continued to sketch, doodle and illustrate on whatever paper he could find, Butler said he wanted to enrol in art school, but his family couldn’t afford it at the time. So, at the age of 10, Butler’s parents bought him a stack of art books, which opened him up to a whole new world of theory, design and technique.

“That’s how I learned,” he said. “Everything I know about art I learned by reading.”

However, even as a child, Butler had a very mechanical mind. As he got older, he said he was torn between two career paths: something artistic or engineering. In the end, engineering won, however, Butler never stopped drawing, occupying his free time with sketchbooks and pencils, crafting real and fantasy lands.

Butler and his family eventually moved to Jasper in 1978 after Butler accepted a maintenance gig at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge—a position he held for almost 30 years.

On the side, Butler also helped grow Jasper’s art community, serving as one of the founding members of the Jasper Artists Guild (JAG), alongside Gregory Deagle, Claude Boocock and Michael Flisak. The organization has been together for more than 13 years.

“We wanted something for the art community,” he said.

Several of Butler’s creations can be found hanging in JAG’s art gallery at the Library and Cultural Centre.

Now that Butler has retired from the Lodge, he is continuing to give back to Jasper’s art community. In October, he started art classes for children at the Jasper Municipal Library. The first month taught the students how to wield a pencil, helping children create their very own dragons and wizards.

Most recently, Butler wrapped up a comic strip workshop, teaching four kids how to come up with their own characters and storylines.

“It was a small size, but that’s good because it gives me a chance to work with the students one-on-one. They seemed to enjoy it,” he said. “I’ll do anything if it will help get children away from their cellphones and televisions.

“Life is about more than that.”

By the end of the four-week workshop, each student had created their own fantasy world complete with a unique story.

In the new year, Butler will teach another art class for kids, but he hasn’t decided on the theme yet.

“Maybe I’ll do a course on fairies or something. I want to do something that will get children interested in art,” he said. “I really like doing this kind of stuff.

“I think if you have a talent or a skill then you should share it with the community.”

Kayla Byrne

reporter@fitzhugh.ca