Jail time for Jasper dealer

A Jasper man was sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to dealing cocaine.

The charges against Robert Douglas Kelly, 30, stemmed from a raid at a residence on Bonhomme Street in August 2016, according to Const. Patrick Vallee. Police seized cocaine, weed, cannabis oil and magic mushrooms worth about $80,000 and $18,000 cash.

At the time Kelly was charged with trafficking each of the substances police found at the home and with possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000. He pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine in Edmonton court on Jan. 19 and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a federal prison.

Kelly also had to submit a DNA sample to the national databank and received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

