Incumbents secure solid mandate in Jasper election

by Craig Gilbert | publisher@fitzhugh.ca

What a difference four years makes.

If you think your vote doesn’t count, march your mental odometer back to 2013 when Helen Kelleher-Empey landed in the sixth seat on Jasper municipal council by the grace of just one ‘X’ – 479 votes to Bob Covey’s 478.

Speaking to the Fitzhugh on Wednesday of this week, Kelleher-Empey said she’s still unsure why Covey never asked for a recount but it’s all dry ink now. The incumbent secured a second term with 843 votes on Oct. 16, a total second only to Rico Damota, who earned 942 votes as the only other incumbent in the election.

“It was exciting,” she said. “I was in the lead with Rico all the time. The last time, I got in by one vote!”

The result could be seen as a resounding endorsement of the work council undertook over the past term.

“Obviously I must have done some good work over the last four years,” she said. “It’s great to know I’ve grown and people have come to know and respect me. I think people know we’re trying to move forward.”

She said council is working with Parks Canada on commercial and residential land development. (See related story on page 3)

“We have a new plan for assets, for working on buildings,” she said. “The past council, we’ve done a lot of work and we’re proud of it. We made a four-year plan and we followed it and achieved a number of things within that plan.”

Kelleher-Empey spent more than a decade working at the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce. She worked her soon-to-be council colleagues, with former Chamber presidents Paul Butler (807 votes) and Bert Journault (518 votes) in that role as assistant manager and general manager respectively.

“Both have a great work ethic,” she said. “Both have worked with all the businesses, out in the community, and are well used to listening and taking people’s point of view and making good decisions.”

Kelleher-Empey “misses” her colleagues from the last council; the town lost decades of experience, institutional and otherwise, when Councillors Gilbert Wall, Brian Nesbitt and Dwain Wacko did not file for reelection.

That said, the way forward has a promising feel to it.

“We have some great people on there,” she said. “It’s great to see some young people like Jenna McGrath (752 votes), a young mother with a small business and Scott Wilson (560 votes), with his construction business, will bring some great knowledge to the table.”

McGrath said she’s looking forward to the new training regimen Jasper CAO Mark Fercho has set up for them, including training all next week, and visits to Lacombe at the start of next month and Calgary closer to the end.

The yoga practitioner tried to stay away from expectations and ego as she campaigned.

“I really took each day as it came,” she said. “I felt a lot of times, when I was in big places, I was thinking ‘I don’t think even a lot of people in this room know that I’m Jenna McGrath. Did I do enough campaigning?’ I knew I had a lot of support behind me – my goal was to get 550 votes. I thought if I got that I would get in and was pleasantly surprised. I didn’t expect that result at all.”

McGrath said it was a great and diverse mix of candidates, and that’s translated to a council-elect with promise.

“I’m really excited to have the incumbents around the table and be able to lean on them and be mentored by (veteran Mayor) Richard (Ireland) and (Damota and Kelleher-Empey) to get comfortable with the position. I’m really excited about having the continuity, which I feel is really important. I’m really excited also to work with Paul and Scott and get to know Bert as well.”

Reached by email after a Rockies-worthy cell phone exchange, Damota said he was “completely humbled” by the vote.

“I believe we have a great team,” he wrote. “Jasper has always chosen well. I am confident that the proof will show us that in four years. It is a true honour to be able to serve in this capacity for another term. We have continuity, and a fresh outlook for our future. I am excited about our new team, and look forward to the goals we will accomplish together.”

Ann Thomas, who placed a close eighth behind former finance manager Alice Lettner, would agree. She sent out an email thanking supporters for feedback and kind comments.

“I believe the new council has a good mix of young and mature with backgrounds in people and business, a combination that should lead to positive results for our town.”

Mayor Ireland is a process guy. He said Wednesday the election went off without a hitch, and voter turnout was actually comparable to that of 2013, about 1,466 this year compared to 1,486 four years ago. The long-serving mayor said he would like to see turnout increase, but probably understands that generally speaking, voter turnout has been on a steady decline in all jurisdictions in Canada for decades. Staying within 20 votes of a count four years ago is relatively stellar.

“I think it’ll be a great council to work with, a mix of tested experience and new enthusiasm, but I would have said the same with any group,” Ireland said. He went on to agree with Kelleher-Empey’s assessment of the strong results both incumbents had on Monday night.

“I think that’s a fair interpretation,” he said. “With four open seats, I think the community recognized a need for a degree of continuity. It also speaks to a level of comfort and satisfaction in the community. Across the board, and it’s not always that way, but incumbents generally speaking do well, and it’s a reflection both that they’re willing to serve and that there is satisfaction with the work that’s been done. ”

Ireland said once the new council is oriented, priority one will be setting a new four-year strategic plan, as Kelleher-Empey alluded to.

“As we heard at the candidates’ forum, everyone has an interest in housing, and related to that, land use and development as it pertains to housing and other matters,” Ireland said. “It was good to have those goals set (in a strategic document) early on and continue to work toward them even as other issues crop up. Having your eyes on firm goalposts is really useful.”

Councillors will be sworn in alongside Ireland, who was acclaimed for the coming term what seems like a lifetime ago, during a ceremony at the Lobstick Lodge on Oct. 27 starting at 7 p.m. The public is welcome.