Impaired in the park: Jasper Mounties charge four Millennials in five days

Police in Jasper report a rash of impaired driving charges.

According to Const. Patrick Vallee, four individuals were arrested in less than five days, from Oct. 25 to 30.

Last Wednesday evening police stopped a vehicle travelling “at a high rate of speed” on Highway 16.

“During the traffic stop, police became suspicious that the male driver had consumed alcohol and ordered him to provide a sample of his breath,” Vallee wrote in a press release. “He failed to do so and was subsequently arrested for failing to comply with a demand. The 30-year-old male was charged under the Criminal Code for failing to comply with a demand. His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.”

A couple of days later in the early hours of October 28, Jasper RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle for an erratic driving pattern. Police detected an odour of liquor on the driver’s breath and placed him on a roadside screening device. The 31-year-old male failed the test and was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Jasper RCMP Detachment where he provided samples of his breath. He was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

Almost exactly a day later at 2 a.m. on Oct. 29, local officers stopped a vehicle for an expired licence plate. The male driver admitted consuming alcohol and was placed on a roadside screening device. He failed the test and was arrested and later charged for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

On Oct. 30, Jasper RCMP officers conducted a sobriety check with a female driving on Geikie Street. Police became suspicious that she had consumed alcohol and demanded that she provide a sample of her breath. The female driver refused and was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample. The 30-year-old resident of Kelowna was subsequently charged under the Criminal Code for refusing to comply with a demand. Her driver’s licence was suspended and her vehicle was impounded.

“Impaired driving continues to be the leading cause of accidents in Canada with more than a thousand people being killed every year in impairment-related crashes,” Vallee wrote. “Jasper RCMP officers continue to be out in full force every day and every night in an attempt to locate and remove impaired drivers from our roads and ensure safe driving behaviours of all motorists. The Jasper RCMP also encourages you to call 911 if you suspect a driver is impaired.”