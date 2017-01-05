Icefields Trail Project price tag jumps to $86.4 million

A controversial project to build a paved bike trail from Jasper to the Columbia Icefields will cost significantly more than first thought.

According to Parks Canada, the proposed trial will cost an extra $20.5 million, which it will pay through its infrastructure investment program.

The estimated price tag to build the 107-km trail is now $86.4 million. Parks Canada said the total cost is based on the outcome of consultations and a detailed impact analysis.

In March, the Liberal government earmarked $65.9 million in the federal budget for the consultation, design, and construction of the trail.

In June, five environmental groups voiced their opposition to the project citing a lack of public input. The groups also said they feared a paved trail would damage habitat for endangered species.

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) and the Jasper Environmental Association did not immediately return interview requests Thursday morning.

According to Parks Canada, the project is based on the Icefields Parkway Strategic Concept, which was guided by a public steering committee and included Indigenous representation. The agency also said the project is part of the management plans for both Jasper and Banff National Parks.

The multi-use trail will run parallel to the Icefields Parkway and make use of areas that have already been disturbed, such as the old paved highway, and could be extended to Lake Louise. Public consultations will begin in early 2017 with a targeted completion date of March 2019.

“Public consultation and engagement is a key priority for Parks Canada and appropriate attention will be given to consultation with Indigenous Peoples. The Detailed Impact Analysis (commonly referred to as an environmental assessment), along with input from the consultations, will inform the decision on the overall project. The public would also be consulted on any potential extension of the trail to Lake Louise,” wrote Caitlin Workman, press secretary for Catherine McKenna, the minister of environment and climate change.

The Association for Mountain Parks Protection & Enjoyment (AMPEE) has been a vocal supporter of the project since it was first announced last year. The pro-tourism group did not immediately return an interview request.

More to come on this developing story.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca