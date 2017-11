The Icefields Parkway will be closed for at least 24 hours starting at 5 p.m. Sunday due to avalanche hazard.

Highway 93 from Athasbasca Falls Hostel to the Highway 11 Sask. River Crossing until Monday afternoon with reports of low confidence the road will reopen at that time.

Highway 16 west of Jasper had poor visibility and fast-accumulating wet snow as of about 8 p.m. Sunday night but remained open.