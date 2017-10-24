You Are Here: Home » Feature » Hinton police look for missing man

Hinton police look for missing man

Posted by: Posted date: October 24, 2017 In: Feature, News | comment : 0

The Mounties are asking for public assistance to locate 43-year-old Christos Karavidas of Hinton, AB. He was reported missing to police on October 12. He has been missing since Sept. 28, 2017. Christos was last seen at a residence in Hinton and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Karavidas is described as:

Caucasian with a darker complexion

  • 5’9” tall
  • Approximately 181 lbs
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Clothing worn is unknown

If you have any information on Christos’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or your local police.

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top