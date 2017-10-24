Hinton police look for missing man

The Mounties are asking for public assistance to locate 43-year-old Christos Karavidas of Hinton, AB. He was reported missing to police on October 12. He has been missing since Sept. 28, 2017. Christos was last seen at a residence in Hinton and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Karavidas is described as:

Caucasian with a darker complexion

5’9” tall

Approximately 181 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Clothing worn is unknown

If you have any information on Christos’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or your local police.