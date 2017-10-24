Hinton police look for missing man
The Mounties are asking for public assistance to locate 43-year-old Christos Karavidas of Hinton, AB. He was reported missing to police on October 12. He has been missing since Sept. 28, 2017. Christos was last seen at a residence in Hinton and his current whereabouts are unknown.
Karavidas is described as:
Caucasian with a darker complexion
- 5’9” tall
- Approximately 181 lbs
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Clothing worn is unknown
If you have any information on Christos’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or your local police.