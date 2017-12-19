Hinton court evacuated

Hinton RCMP are investigating after the Hinton Provincial Courthouse was evacuated as a precaution after a suspicious package was received by staff.

On December 19, 2017 at approximately 11:45 a.m. Hinton RCMP were made aware of a suspicious package containing an unknown substance that was received by the staff. The building was evacuated as a safety precaution and Hinton Fire responded to assist.

No injuries were reported and the package has since been secured and removed from the scene. The Hinton Provincial Court has resumed normal operations.

The origins of the package and its contents remain under investigation.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).