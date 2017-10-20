Gun fired at transport driver on Highway 40

Grande Prairie RCMP are actively investigating and seeking the public’s assistance after a report of a firearm being discharged at a moving tanker truck on Highway 40.

According to police on October 18 at about 4 p.m. the tanker truck was travelling southbound on Hwy 40, about 45 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, when an unknown northbound pickup truck discharged a firearm at the tanker truck. The tanker truck sustained damage to the driver side door. The driver was not injured and the tanker was not hauling any flammable product.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.