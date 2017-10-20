You Are Here: Home » Feature » Gun fired at transport driver on Highway 40

Gun fired at transport driver on Highway 40

Posted by: Posted date: October 20, 2017 In: Feature, News | comment : 0

Grande Prairie RCMP are actively investigating and seeking the public’s assistance after a report of a firearm being discharged at a moving tanker truck on Highway 40.

According to police on October 18  at about 4 p.m. the tanker truck was travelling southbound on Hwy 40, about 45 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, when an unknown northbound pickup truck discharged a firearm at the tanker truck. The tanker truck sustained damage to the driver side door.  The driver was not injured and the tanker was not hauling any flammable product.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top