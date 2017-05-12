You Are Here: Home » Archive » Accident sends several to hospital

Accident sends several to hospital

An accident between a tractor trailer and a mini-van temporarily closed a section of Highway 16 on May 12. P. Clarke photo.

Highway 16 was temporarily closed in both directions after an accident between a tractor trailer and a mini-van, May 12.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 16 and Hazel Avenue.

It’s not clear how many people were involved, but several people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Traffic was temporarily rerouted through Jasper along Connaught Drive during the closure.

The highway reopened around 3:45 p.m.

 

Paul Clarke
editor@fitzhugh.ca

 

