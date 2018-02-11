High school replacing gym floor

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

The high school is still without a gym, but the school division says it should be good to go within the next four weeks.

Grande Yellowhead Public School Division (GYPSD) spokesperson Nikki Gilks says the division is replacing the flood damaged floor.

“We are currently installing the new hardwood and we anticipate the gym will be ready for use the end of February or the beginning of March,” she says.

At the beginning of January, the GYPSD announced Jasper Junior Senior High School’s (JJSHS) gym would be closed indefinitely due to “significant water damage” to the gym floor. High school students have since been sharing the elementary school gym, Gilks says.

During the afternoon of New Year’s Day a pipe gasket for the sprinkler system was damaged, causing water to be released onto one of the hallways in the school’s gymnasium, according to Gilks, but the division would not confirm the cause of the damage.

Though the building is run by the GYPSD, a joint use agreement is in place between the school division and the municipality.

Jasper’s director of culture and recreation Yvonne McNabb told council at its Jan. 2 meeting she expected the facility to be closed for four to six weeks.

The municipality does all bookings for non-school related events or community gatherings at the school, such as drop-in basketball, pickleball, volleyball, etc., according to McNabb. Community groups will be able to book the gym through the municipality’s front desk again once it has been repaired.