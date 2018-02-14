Heartbreak in Hinton: police seek jewelry thieves

If you’re in the Hinton-Jasper area for Valentine’s with a fellow with more hat than brains, beware of that impending proposal.

There might be more to the story.

Hinton RCMP say a pair of bandits distracted staff at the Goldsmith Jewellers in the Parks West Mall earlier this month and made off with four rings, one of them set with a diamond, three of them cubic zirconias.

Police are looking for two white men, one in his 30s, the other in his 60s. The younger man was clean shaven and wearing a black leather jacket and white fedora. The elder suspect wore glasses and a black jacket, grey sweater and ascot cap.

Both spoke broken English, according to police.

If you have information about this incident, call the Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (text message) (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).