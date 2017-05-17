Hail storm marks Spring Run Off

All hail the winners of the 33rd annual Totem Ski Shop Spring Run Off.

Literally – runners were less than halfway through the 10-kilometre race that started and finished in the Lake Edith/Annette parking lot when the sky turned ballistic and dropped a healthy spread of ice pellets on them.

Declan Unsworth was unaffected by the iffy weather as he won this year’s race in an envy-worthy 39:44, with Brady Bangle bounding into second at 40:33 and David Leoni landing at third after a 41:52 run.

At 43:59 Jaime Hayward placed seventh overall and was the top woman, avenging her third-fastest woman status from 2016, by leapfrogging Monika Braun, who repeated as second-fastest woman in 2017, with a time of 45:35. Alison Mason was the third-fastest woman with a time of 48:06.

A total of 95 runners registered for the race according to the unofficial results posted online. That number is down from the 147 who participated a year ago.

The average time was 1:00:03, or 9:39 per mile.

Craig Gilbert

publisher@fitzhugh.ca