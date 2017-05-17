You Are Here: Home » Archive » Hail storm marks Spring Run Off

Hail storm marks Spring Run Off

A total of 95 runners registered for the 34th annual Spring Run Off, May 14. C. Gilbert photo.

All hail the winners of the 33rd annual Totem Ski Shop Spring Run Off.

Literally – runners were less than halfway through the 10-kilometre race that started and finished in the Lake Edith/Annette parking lot when the sky turned ballistic and dropped a healthy spread of ice pellets on them.

Declan Unsworth was unaffected by the iffy weather as he won this year’s race in an envy-worthy 39:44, with Brady Bangle bounding into second at 40:33 and David Leoni landing at third after a 41:52 run.

At 43:59 Jaime Hayward placed seventh overall and was the top woman, avenging her third-fastest woman status from 2016, by leapfrogging Monika Braun, who repeated as second-fastest woman in 2017, with a time of 45:35. Alison Mason was the third-fastest woman with a time of 48:06.

A total of 95 runners registered for the race according to the unofficial results posted online. That number is down from the 147 who participated a year ago.

The average time was 1:00:03, or 9:39 per mile.

Craig Gilbert
publisher@fitzhugh.ca

