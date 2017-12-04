Grant grows town’s tree tally

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Jasper Municipal Council brought tree hugging to a whole new level on Tuesday morning at Centennial Park.

Sheila Flint of Tree Canada was on hand to present Mayor and council with a plaque for Centennial Park, as CN’s EcoConnexions program awarded Jasper $25,000 to plant trees within the municipal boundary in 2017.

The EcoConnexions program is funded by Tree Canada in partnership with the Communities in Bloom program, according to Janet Cooper, Jasper’s environmental stewardship coordinator.

The municipality was able to contribute an additional $1,600 to the project through a Canada 150 grant, Cooper says.