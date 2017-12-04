You Are Here: Home » Feature » Grant grows town’s tree tally

Grant grows town’s tree tally

Posted by: Posted date: December 04, 2017 In: Feature, News | comment : 0

Photo left to right: Councillor Bert Journault, Councillor Paul Butler, Sheila Flint (Tree Canada), Mayor Richard Ireland, Councillor Rico Damota, Councillor Helen Kelleher-Empey and Councillor Jenna McGrath. | Evan Matthews photo

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Jasper Municipal Council brought tree hugging to a whole new level on Tuesday morning at Centennial Park.

Sheila Flint of Tree Canada was on hand to present Mayor and council with a plaque for Centennial Park, as CN’s EcoConnexions program awarded Jasper $25,000 to plant trees within the municipal boundary in 2017.

The EcoConnexions program is funded by Tree Canada in partnership with the Communities in Bloom program, according to Janet Cooper, Jasper’s environmental stewardship coordinator.

The municipality was able to contribute an additional $1,600 to the project through a Canada 150 grant, Cooper says.

