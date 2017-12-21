Grande Prairie man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder. The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) from Edmonton, Grande Prairie Forensic Identification Section (FIS), and the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment’s General Investigation Section (GIS) pursued an investigation into the sudden death of a 16-year-old female on Saturday, December 16, 2017 in Grande Prairie.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. this past Saturday morning, Grande Prairie RCMP were dispatched to a residence in the area of 94 Avenue and 100 Street. Once inside the suite, police located a deceased teenaged girl. Subsequent investigation lead to the arrest of a 19-year-old Grande Prairie man on December 20.

An autopsy was completed by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Edmonton who confirmed the deceased died as a result of a gun shot wound.

Justice Watt-Blais (19) of Grande Prairie, Alberta has been charged with one count of second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Hannah Sutton (16) of Grande Prairie. Four other males have been arrested in relation to this incident and charges are pending against them for accessory after the fact to murder.

Watt-Blais has been remanded into custody and is due to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 3.

None of the charges have been proven in court.