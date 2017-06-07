You Are Here: Home » Archive » Graduating class bids adieu

Graduating class bids adieu

Posted date: June 07, 2017
Graduates from Jasper Junior/Senior High School started a new tradition June 2 by walking through the hallways of Jasper Elementary School where they started as kindergarteners. They are the first class to have spent their entire public school career in the Jasper French Immersion system. I Photo provided

The first cohort of French immersion students to successfully complete Kindergarten to Grade 12 bid farewell during their commencement ceremony, June 2.

It was an emotional moment for many, including teachers at Jasper Elementary School (JES), as the grads walked through the hallways they entered as knee-high students.

While the grads high-fived little ones lining the halls to see them, principal Jodi Campbell, teachers and school staff fought back tears with varying degrees of success.

“The graduation walkthrough at JES brought back a lot of memories of the students when they attended our school,” Campbell said. “Having the graduates retrace their steps and revisit the elementary school that many of them attended allowed the staff to feel that we had a part in their graduation.”

It was also the start of a new tradition for the Jasper graduation ceremony.

“I am so proud of the amazing young people that they have become,” Campbell continued. “They have a tremendous amount of influence on the younger children, and it was inspiring to see the students cheering on the graduates, giving them high fives, and sharing in the excitement with them.”

In his ninth year as principal of Jasper Junior/Senior High School, Mark Crozier has known the students for years.

“We pretty much know every single graduate,” he said. “They’re coming in as young as 11 and graduating at the age of 18 or 17. They go from young boys and girls to grown men and women.”

He said it’s pretty unique to be able to offer French immersion in such a small mountain town.

“It’s exciting because in a small town there are some challenges to offering French immersion, funding two different programs, two different classes all the time, but it’s something we’ve been able to make work.”

