Glaciers end Jasper football careers at their peak

A pair of Jasper teens have capped off their proud football careers with an appearance at the provincial all-star game.

Fourth-year player Sean Lanigan and third-year player David Broemeling, both graduating from Jasper Junior/Senior High School this year, played for team north in the six-per-side all-star game in Edmonton, losing 39-24 to the south.

Lanigan started at safety for the north, while Broemeling played all but the third quarter at defensive back. It was Lanigan’s second consecutive all-star appearance.

“I think the coolest part was seeing how different it was last year compared to this year, the difference in players and the way it was set up,” he said earlier this week.

He said the all-star selection process and game were run through Football Alberta in the past but was managed by the league’s coaches this year as a cost-saving measure.

“It was still really cool.”

Their coach, Chuck Mackinnon, was impressed but in no way surprised that the boys made the team.

“Sean plays hard and is quick on his feet,” he said. “He can cover a lot of field and likes to tackle hard. David made the team as a corner linebacker and he is a ferocious competitor. He understands the game well and flows to the ball. He also likes to make hard hits.

Both are outstanding guys as well as football players.”

The players had similar praise for their coach.

“He’s committed,” Dave said.

“He cares about his players,” Sean added.

Both boys said trips to watch the CFL’s Western Conference final in Edmonton and Calgary were highlights of their time with the team, and playing in the provincial semi-final in Lacombe in Grade 10.

Lanigan has applied to the University of Alberta and Grant MacEwen University to study education. He said he might also have a tryout with the Golden Bears at the U of A.

Dave said he is leaning toward getting into a mechanics program at the U of A or graphic design at MacEwen once he’s taken a year off, and is hanging up the cleats.

“Two different passions,” he said. “Football has been special to me here at school, but I don’t really want to pursue it that much more.”

