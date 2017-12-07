You Are Here: Home » Feature » German teen dies after Lake Louise crash

German teen dies after Lake Louise crash

A 17-year-old skier from Germany is dead after he succumbed to injuries sustained during a competition at Lake Louise on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police the German teen lost control during his run during a downhill NorAm race at the Lake Louise ski resort shortly after 3 p.m. Dec. 5.

He was airlifted to hospital after receiving first aid on scene but succumbed on Wednesday.

The RCMP is assisting the office of the Medical Examiner in investigating the death and no criminal charges are expected.

The death is the second in as many months in elite skiing in Alberta. French skiier David Poisson was killed while training for the World Cup circuit in Kananaskis in mid-November. He was 35.

