Frosty fat biking series hits Jasper’s trails

For the first time ever, Frosty’s Fat Bike Race Series is coming to Canada.

The Utah-based organization has partnered with Tourism Jasper to bring three fat bike filled days to Jasper National Park from Jan. 12-14.

“A lot of cycling enthusiasts like myself never like putting their bikes away for the winter, and I think a lot of people are starting to realize that riding on groomed snow is actually, in some ways, more fun than riding on dirt in the summer,” said Randal Gibb, the race’s creator.

“Tourism Jasper reached out to us because I think they’ve also seen a growth in tourism related to fat bikes.”

Since 2014, Gibb’s crew has organized several fat bike race series, mostly in Utah. Each series is divvied up into three levels: advanced, intermediate and beginner. There are also respective categories for women and men.

“We really want to be welcoming those new people that are trying it for the first time. The sport is still relatively new and every year we’re seeing new people giving it a shot,” Gibb said. “Having the different levels helps group people with others of their skill level so everyone can have a good time.

“We really try to provide fun races in fun venues.”

The Jasper event gets going at noon on Jan. 12, with a meet-and-greet lunch at the Jasper Brewing Company. The first race will be later that day starting at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, taking peddlers on a four-kilometre loop around Lake Annette.

The athleticism continues Jan. 13 with a downhill race at Marmot Basin. Gibb said racers will have to use a whole lot of nerve, skill and limited brake-use to make it to the bottom the fastest.

Finishing up the series on Jan. 14 is the endurance race, which will have advanced and intermediate riders test their skill and pedaling prowess as they tackle a scenic 50-km course past the lakes and hills of Pyramid Bench. Beginners will have the opportunity to do a similar 20-km course.

“All of our routes were dictated by what trails were already there and groomed. Parks Canada was very supportive of the event, but we really had to stick to these groomed trails, which I think may make the routes a little more confusing than we would have hoped,” Gibb said.

Both Tourism Jasper and Gibb are expecting about 50 participants, coming from across Alberta, British Columbia and some parts of the United States.

“We’ve had a lot of amazing feedback on social media and there seems to be interest from both visitors and locals,” said Myriam Bolduc, product development specialist with Tourism Jasper. “We really want to build on the fat biking trend and make sure that Jasper is recognized as an international fat bike destination.”

The two partners have signed on for two more Jasper series, one in 2018 and another in 2019.

“I think it will be a fairly humble event this first year, but we’re hoping it will grow and grow,” Gibb said.

Event pricing ranges from $15-250. A complete schedule and registration information can be found at www.jasper.travel.

Kayla Byrne

reporter@fitzhugh.ca