Front country resos open Jan. 9, backcountry Jan. 24

Mark the calendar for Jan. 9 at 8 a.m. MST, as the Parks Canada Reservation System (reservations.pc.gc.ca) opens for frontcountry camping reservations in Jasper National Park. Last year, in the first three hours of opening day almost 6000 reservations had been made and summer long weekends were sold out, so be sure to book your favourite campsites early for 2018.

If you prefer the backwoods experience, Jasper National Park has over 100 backcountry campgrounds, ranging from an easy five-kilometre stroll to a 10-day hiking trip into remote wilderness. Backcountry reservations begin on Jan. 24 at 8 a.m.

Also, this year will mark the end of one era and the dawn of a new one for the iconic Whistlers campground as it is scheduled for reconstruction that will begin in fall 2018 and continue right through all of 2019.

The 2018 season for Whistlers and its sister campground, Wapiti, will run from May 2 through October 8.

For more information, parkscanada.gc.ca/jaspercamping; to book a campsite, www.reservation.parkscanada.gc.ca or 1-877-RESERVE (737-3783).