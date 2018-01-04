You Are Here: Home » Feature » Front country resos open Jan. 9, backcountry Jan. 24

Front country resos open Jan. 9, backcountry Jan. 24

Posted by: Posted date: January 04, 2018 In: Feature, News | comment : 0

Mark the calendar for Jan. 9 at 8 a.m. MST, as the Parks Canada Reservation System (reservations.pc.gc.ca) opens for frontcountry camping reservations in Jasper National Park. Last year, in the first three hours of opening day almost 6000 reservations had been made and summer long weekends were sold out, so be sure to book your favourite campsites early for 2018.

If you prefer the backwoods experience, Jasper National Park has over 100 backcountry campgrounds, ranging from an easy five-kilometre stroll to a 10-day hiking trip into remote wilderness. Backcountry reservations begin on Jan. 24 at 8 a.m.
Also, this year will mark the end of one era and the dawn of a new one for the iconic Whistlers campground as it is scheduled for reconstruction that will begin in fall 2018 and continue right through all of 2019.

The 2018 season for Whistlers and its sister campground, Wapiti, will run from May 2 through October 8.

For more information, parkscanada.gc.ca/jaspercamping; to book a campsite, www.reservation.parkscanada.gc.ca  or 1-877-RESERVE (737-3783).

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top