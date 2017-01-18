Freestyle skiers shine during national competition

Seven of Jasper’s best freestyle skiers went up against some of the country’s most talented athletes during a national ski competition at Apex Mountain Resort, Jan. 14 and 15.

Ezra Jenkins and Tyson Bashforth, former members of the Jasper Freeride Ski Team and now members of the provincial team, made the mogul finals and came in 10th and 11th place respectively.

Other members of the team that took part in the competition included Hunter Boyer, Theron Boyer, Pierce Decore, Tommy Hladun and Cora Laidlaw. Alison Brown qualified for the competition, but was unable to attended because of exams.

For Decore, Hladun and Laidlaw, it was their first national level competition.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca