Freeride ski team stomps the landing at provincial comps

The Jasper Freeride Ski Team proved they have what it takes to compete with the best of the best during two provincial mogul competitions at Castle Mountain and Fernie, B.C. earlier this month.

In Castle Mountain on Feb. 11 and 12, Alison Brown dominated the podium placing first in her age group (F18) and first overall.

She continued her dominating ways the following weekend in Fernie where she secured first overall on both Saturday and Sunday.

“She really is an exceptional athlete to be able to repeat one successful run after another,” wrote head coach Nicolas Bazin. “In training it’s not always easy, but she put her mind to the task to find a strategy to improve her runs.”

Not to be outdone, her team mate Cora Laidlaw had the best run of her life in Fernie earning her a second-place finish in her age category (F18).

A week earlier at Castle Mountain Laidlaw also proved her athletic prowess placing third in her age group and 10th overall.

Demi Sparrow, who had a rough beginning to the season with several crashes in competition, was able to complete a solid run on the second day in Fernie. She finished fifth in her age group (F14).

At Castle Mountain, Sparrow managed to finish 18th overall despite crashing on both of her runs.

According to Bazin, Jada Boychuk also had a solid outing for her first provincial competition in Fernie. She placed third on Saturday and second on Sunday in the F12 category.

“Jada worked really hard this season and was able to impress coach Randy during regular training,” said Bazin.

As a result of her hard work she was given a coveted spot to compete in the provincial competition in Fernie. Melissa Urton also had a strong showing in Fernie finishing second on Saturday and second on Sunday in the F12 category.

In the men’s category, Pierce Decore, who had stellar results a week earlier at Castle mountain, suffered a mild sprained ankle costing him crucial training time and a full competition day in Fernie.

After being cleared to ski by a doctor, Decore competed on Sunday and was able to pull off one great run and finished second in the M14 category and fifth overall.

Hunter Boyer also had a consistent weekend with two third-place finishes. A week earlier he placed third in the M18 category and 12th overall at Castle Mountain.

Tommy Hladun also had the best performance of his life in Fernie, finishing ninth overall in the M16 category, according to Bazin. Not to be forgotten, Eli Erb Beauchamp finished 10th on Saturday and 11th on Sunday in the M16 category, while Noah Garby placed 13th on Saturday and 12th on Sunday in the M16 category.

On a separate note, Ezra Jenkins, a former member of the Jasper Freeride Ski Team, placed first overall with the Alberta provincial team in the M16 category in both Fernie and Castle Mountain.

“He is a unique skier with a very aggressive line and massive jumps. As he skis spectators go silent and he is rewarded with warm applauds and ‘WOW’ as he crosses the finish line,” said Bazin.

“The Jasper Freeride Ski Team is proud to have helped Ezra move up to the Alberta team.”

