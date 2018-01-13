You Are Here: Home » Feature » Fire destroys house in Jasper

Fire destroys house in Jasper

Posted by: Posted date: January 13, 2018 In: Feature, News, Uncategorized | comment : 0

A fire gutted a house on Geikie Street in Jasper on Jan. 12. | C. Gilbert photo

A late night fire appeared to cause significant damage to a house in Jasper.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the fire at 301 Geikie Street shortly before midnight on Friday and fought the blaze into the wee hours of Saturday morning from the ground and the air with the department’s aerial ladder.

No information on injuries has been released. A witness photographed what appeared to be an oxygen tank in the snow outside the home as the town’s volunteer firefighters were working.

More to come.

 

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top