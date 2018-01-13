Fire destroys house in Jasper

A late night fire appeared to cause significant damage to a house in Jasper.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the fire at 301 Geikie Street shortly before midnight on Friday and fought the blaze into the wee hours of Saturday morning from the ground and the air with the department’s aerial ladder.

No information on injuries has been released. A witness photographed what appeared to be an oxygen tank in the snow outside the home as the town’s volunteer firefighters were working.

More to come.