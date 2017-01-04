Film club: movie of the month

The Jasper Film Club is kicking the New Year off with a harrowing yet romantic Canadian film.

Near the North Pole, in a modern Nunavut town of 200 souls, –50 Celcius weather is the norm and the roads lead to nowhere. With the remote Great White as the eerie and visually stunning backdrop, Two Lovers and a Bear follows the ups and downs of Lucy and Roman, two young tormented souls, who fall in love.

While Roman struggles with his own failures, ghosts from Lucy’s past come back, and she feels the need to run away. Together, the two lovers head out into the snow, and must face obstacles from nature, spirit animals and their inner demons.

The majority of the movie was filmed in Nunavut in 2015, where filmmakers asked Iqaluit’s municipal council to turn off streetlights while they were filming because they did not want the orange hue that they gave off. The city agreed and manually disconnected each lamppost.

The Canadian indie drama has an 84 per cent “fresh rating” on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

“Raw, heartfelt, well-acted and exhilarating. A refreshingly unpredictable, imaginative, and un-Hollywood film that has just the right balance of truth and spectacle,” reads one of the reviews on the website.

Two Lovers and a Bear will be shown on Jan. 12, for a 7 p.m. screening at the Chaba Theatre.

Tickets are $10 for non-members and $8 for Jasper Film Club members.

Kayla Byrne

reporter@fitzhugh.ca