Filling the Jasper Food Bank’s shelves on Halloween

By Anna DeClerq | Special to the Fitzhugh

Just like many other Trick or Treaters, Jasper teens will be going door-to-door on All Hallow’s Eve, but instead of collecting candy, they’re asking for non-perishable food items for the Jasper Food Bank.

(That doesn’t mean they’ll turn down a chocolate bar for their efforts! Feel free to share the love.)

The food drive is part of Trick or Eat, a youth-led event where teens come together to actively combat hunger in their communities.

“[Trick or Eat] is a good opportunity to help people in need and help kids get more involved to help our community,” said Grade 10 student Andreane Bolduc.

This is the third year that the Jasper Community Helpers—a student club run by Community Outreach Services—has taken on the cause, and it’s the second year that the club has partnered with the Jasper Rotary Club, whose members sort and organize the donations at the Food Bank.

“Rotarians take action through service, and it’s encouraging that Jasper’s young leaders are doing the same,” said Jasper Rotarian Sue Cesco.

“We’re looking forward to having some helpful fun on Halloween with Jasper’s teens and anticipate that with Jasper’s support, we will fill the shelves of the food bank. It’s rewarding for everyone to see how combined efforts make a powerful impact for our community.”

On Oct. 31, 18 teams of four will spread out across town, collecting food to stock the Food Bank’s shelves just in time for its busy season.

“The food bank is three times as busy now,” said Patrick Mooney, president of the Jasper Food Bank, comparing the number of food hampers given out during the summer to those going out the door since the seasons changed.

“New winter staff have been coming in for the last month,” he said.

Although Trick or Eat is a great opportunity to restock for winter, Mooney said the event is about more than that; it’s also an opportunity to build community.

“The function of a food bank is not a linear thing where food comes in and we feed the hungry. It’s a collective that engages with community at a really deep level; and, as a result, we get an incredible collaboration for a door-to-door food drive by three different community organizations.

“That’s the magic of the way things expand in a community and ripple out far away from the actual purpose of the food bank. It’s another avenue to engage in community and, at the same time, take care of the less fortunate,” he said.

On Oct. 31, the teens will do their best to collect food from every household, however, if your home is missed, you are encouraged to drop non-perishable food items off at the Jasper Activity Centre.

Teens interested in participating in Trick or Eat are encouraged to sign up at the Jasper Junior/Senior High School on Oct. 26. The Youth Community Helpers will have a table set up over the lunch-hour—just look for the inflatable cat!

The Jasper Food Bank is located in the basement of the St. Mary and St. George Anglican Church on the corner of Geikie Street and Miette Avenue. It is open every Thursday. Families are encouraged to come at 6pm and individuals at 6:30pm.