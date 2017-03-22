Feds invest $78 million more in infrastructure

Just days before Jasper National Park held its annual park forum the federal government announced an additional $78 million in funding for various projects in Jasper National Park.

The funding is in addition to the $211 million previously announced in 2015 and includes more than $56 million for new projects and an additional $20 million for projects that were already announced.

A total of $17.5 million has been earmarked to fix and repair Pyramid Lake Road, Marmot Road, Highway 93A and Parks Canada’s maintenance compound. Another $19.5 million has been allocated to rehabilitate sections of Highway 16, including installing traffic lights at Maligne Road and Highway 16, slope stabilization, passing lanes and paving.

Jasper’s less travelled roads are also expected to receive some attention with $3.1 million earmarked to fix and repave Old Fort Point, Fifth Bridge Road and Six Bridge Road.

With an influx of visitors expected to descend on Jasper this summer, another $4.5 million has been set aside to assess and monitor traffic patterns at the east gate, which often sees long line ups of cars trying to get into the park.

According to a press release, the design could include an additional kiosk, a bypass lane and/or overhead signage.

Parks Canada has also promised to spend $1.5 million to update the exhibits and displays within the Glacier Gallery located in the lower level of the Icefield Centre and outside the building. A new interpretive play area is also expected to be built.

Another $9 million will be used to rehabilitate the Miette Hot Springs from its sewage treatment system to staff accommodation.

Jasper’s fire crew will also get some funding with $1.4 million added to the pot to continue to carry out prescribe burns and improve fireguards around the townsite.

The remaining $20 million dollars will go towards completing projects that were previously announced in 2015 such as the rehabilitation of Whistlers Campground, which is now estimated to cost $24.7 million, up from $6.7 million in 2015.

Another $1.6 million will be used to continue updating and replacing road signs, while an additional $2.8 million will be used to relocate the Mount Edith Cavell parking lot access road away from high-risk avalanche and flooding zones, increase the number of parking spots and trail rehabilitation.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca