Fat bikes flatten Jasper trails

The fresh snow never had a chance.

Dozens of fat bike enthusiasts hit the trails in Jasper on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the second Frosty’s Fat Bike series set of events.

The weekend included a short race at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, an Arctic-esque VIP roll up the Overlander on a -38 or so Friday morning and the 20K and 50K endurance races on a decidedly balmier Saturday morning.

At number five overall, Canmore’s Ryan Draper, 39, appears to have been the local-est top 10 finisher. Edmonton’s Mike Sarnecki, 39 (2:38:45) and Blaine Sherman, 31, (2:39:26) placed first and second less than a minute apart, with Utah’s Ty Hopkins rounding out the podium and another Edmonton boy, Matthew Decore, in fourth.

Locals Jordan Tucker (1:40:06) and Greg Deagle (2:00:45) did Jasper proud in the 20K race, finishing fourth and eighth, respectively.