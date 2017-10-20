You Are Here: Home » News » Estranged husband charged with murder of Wainwright woman

Robert Dean Clifford has been charged with the February murder of his estranged wife.

The 35-year-old with one count of second degree murder in relation to the homicide of 31-year-old Nichole Clifford, his estranged wife, whose body was found in her home in Wainwright on the morning of Friday, February 24, according to a release from the RCMP.

Clifford was arrested yesterday by investigators and, today, was charged with second degree murder.  He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Vegreville on Monday, October 23.

The RCMP will not be providing any additional details in this matter as it is before the courts. An updated media release will be issued in the event that new information arises which merits disclosure.

The charge has not been proven in court.

