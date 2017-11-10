Enter contest for Parliament Hill peewee hockey tourney

Yellowhead MP Jim Eglinski has an inside edge on some high profile blue line time.

On Friday he invited local recreational hockey teams to apply for a chance to compete in a tournament on the lawn of Parliament in Ottawa.

In celebration of Canada 150, the Ottawa International Hockey Festival in partnership with Canada 150, Hockey Canada and the Ottawa Senators invite Peewee House League (Recreational) teams from across Canada to enter the Canada 150 Rink – “Hockey on the Hill” Contest for a chance to win a “trip of a lifetime.”

In all 16 boys and 16 girls Peewee House League teams will win the chance to represent their region in Ottawa at this year’s Bell Capital Cup hockey tournament from December 28-31 in a special Canada 150 division on Parliament Hill.

Winning teams will be selected from the entries by a panel of judges and will receive round-trip travel, accommodations, transportation, a commemorative set of Canada 150-OIHF jerseys, and a guaranteed minimum of three tournament games with at least on played on the Canada 150 rink on Parliament Hill.

In a short, thirty (30) second video and a brief, 250-word essay, teams must show why they deserve to represent their province, territory or region at this year’s Ottawa International Hockey Festival by displaying creativity, energy and Canadian Spirit.

“I encourage any recreational teams in Yellowhead to apply to represent Alberta in this once in a lifetime opportunity!” concluded MP Eglinski.

Visit www.Canada150rink.com for full contest details and to enter.

Contest closes November 18 at 11:59 p.m.