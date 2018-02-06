Eight new F350s stolen from Grande Prairie company

Eight company trucks were stolen from Grande Prairie’s Aureus Energy Services on Monday.

Police believe the suspects first stole the keys from a key drop box and then used the keys to steal the vehicles between 1:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Feb. 5.

Some of the trucks, all newer model white Ford 350 heavy duty pickups, have the Aureus company logo on the side.

2016 White Ford F350, AB LP #L45936, VIN# 1FT8W3BT5GEC64340

2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BYJ6520, VIN #1FT8W3BT5HED00660

2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BWC3454, VIN #1FT8W3BT1HEB42527

2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BWC3557, VIN #1FT8W3BT2HEB71146

2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BVL1276, VIN #1FT8W3BT3HEB25311

2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BWC3803, VIN #1FT8W3BT6HEB71148

2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BYW0978, VIN #1FD0W5HT3HED01303

2018 White Ford F350; AB LP #BYP5968, VIN #1FTFW1EG0JFA8048

“If you have any information about this theft, or if you noticed any related suspicious activity during the time frame of this occurrence, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.”

-30-