You Are Here: Home » Feature » Eight new F350s stolen from Grande Prairie company

Eight new F350s stolen from Grande Prairie company

Posted by: Posted date: February 06, 2018 In: Feature, News | comment : 0

A 2017 F350 pick up.

Eight company trucks were stolen from Grande Prairie’s Aureus Energy Services on Monday.

Police believe the suspects first stole the keys from a key drop box and then used the keys to steal the vehicles between 1:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Feb. 5.

Some of the trucks, all newer model white Ford 350 heavy duty pickups, have the Aureus company logo on the side.

  • 2016 White Ford F350, AB LP #L45936, VIN# 1FT8W3BT5GEC64340
  • 2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BYJ6520, VIN #1FT8W3BT5HED00660
  • 2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BWC3454, VIN #1FT8W3BT1HEB42527
  • 2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BWC3557, VIN #1FT8W3BT2HEB71146
  • 2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BVL1276, VIN #1FT8W3BT3HEB25311
  • 2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BWC3803, VIN #1FT8W3BT6HEB71148
  • 2017 White Ford F350; AB LP #BYW0978, VIN #1FD0W5HT3HED01303
  • 2018 White Ford F350; AB LP #BYP5968, VIN #1FTFW1EG0JFA8048

“If you have any information about this theft, or if you noticed any related suspicious activity during the time frame of this occurrence, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.”

 

-30-

 

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top