Edson traffic unit sees most impaired drivers

The Edson Integrated Traffic Unit (ITU) intercepted and charged 123 impaired drivers during the 2016/2017 fiscal year, greatly exceeding any other traffic unit in the province.

According to a letter sent to council, an additional 8,722 charges were issued for aggressive drivers, 1,188 charges laid for occupant restraint violations and 517 charges were issues for distracted driving.

According to police these enforcement results are among the highest in the province.

The Edson ITU supports RCMP detachments throughout Yellowhead County, including Jasper, by providing traffic safety enforcement. The unit is comprised of eight RCMP members and five provincial traffic sheriffs, which provide enforcement on all primary and secondary roads within the region.

Beyond traffic enforcement, the unit is also readily available and frequently utilized to assist the RCMP in Jasper in urgent and unfolding situations that require additional resources.

Mayor Richard Ireland said he would send a letter of gratitude to the police unit and ask for their continued presence along Jasper’s highways and roads.