Edson Mountie dragged from car

A man wanted on eight warrants dragged an officer trying to arrest him from a vehicle at a gas station in Edson, according to the RCMP.

On Wednesday Edson RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious person and vehicle near 55th Street and 6th Avenue in Edson, according to Const. Alex Ayers. Police were in the area and observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the scene, which was followed to a nearby gas station. At the gas station, a police officer approached the vehicle and attempted to arrest the driver who was known to be on warrants. During the arrest, it is alleged the vehicle was put in to reverse and the officer was dragged until the vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle at which time the officer freed himself.

The vehicle then fled from the gas station, but Police were able to track it as it drove northbound on 56th Street. At this time a police vehicle blocked an intersection in an attempt to contain the suspect, when it is believed the driver purposefully accelerated and struck the occupied police vehicle. The collision stopped the flight of the suspect vehicle.

The male driver was taken in to custody without further incident. He was wanted on eight outstanding warrants and is now being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing. A female passenger was also taken in to custody but was subsequently released without charge.

One police officer was taken to hospital, assessed and released with minor injuries. Edson RCMP are continuing to investigate this occurrence and are requesting anyone who witnessed this incident, and has not yet spoken to an investigator, to contact Edson RCMP at (780) 723-8800.

The man is expected to face further charges although the information will not be sworn until the bail hearing takes place. Until such time as the information is sworn he cannot be named.