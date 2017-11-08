Edson area homeowner injured in daytime robbery

A homeowner was injured during a bold daylight robbery near Edson on Saturday.

Police are looking for two men who brandished a knife while they were stealing a Chevy pickup from a rural residence near Niton Junction on Nov. 4.

They were interrupted by the homeowner, according to RCMP, who responded to the call at 1:20 p.m.

“The male victim was assaulted during the confrontation by one of the suspects who brandished what is believed to be a knife,” RCMP said. “The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital via EMS.”

The dark blue Chevrolet Silverado stolen from the property was recovered abandoned later that day. The vehicle initially driven to the residence was also seized by police.

Suspect one is described as:

Light skinned male

Approximately 18-years-old

5′ 8″ tall

165-170 lbs with a thin build

Short black hair, “clean shaven”

Wearing a dark coloured baseball cap

Suspect two is described as:

Aboriginal male

Wearing all dark clothing

Edson RCMP along with the General Investigative Section (GIS) continue to investigate this incident. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect that committed the assault as well as his accomplice.

Edson RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-723-8822 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).