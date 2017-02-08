Edmonton team wins Jasper bonspiel

Sixteen teams went head-to-head in the first annual Wally Kortzman Jasper Men’s Bonspiel on Feb. 4 and 5.

The field was split with eight local teams and eight out-of-town teams, coming from all across Alberta.

Before the action began on Saturday morning, the teams were divided into two pools. Each pool played a round robin tournament, competing for cash in all seven games.

By the time Sunday morning rolled around, Team Bunch from Cochrane had been declared the winner of pool A, earning themselves $327. In pool B, Edmonton’s Team Chapman took the top spot, scoring bragging rights and $477.

The two winning teams faced each other in a skins competition Feb. 5, but in the end Team Chapman took home the top prize and an extra $450 for their effort.

“They were very evenly matched teams battling back and forth for the whole eight ends, coming down to the last shot in the eighth end where Team Chapman made a spectacular shot to remove one of their opposition’s rocks and tuck their own rock under cover,” said Lee Chorley, the event’s organizer.

Kayla Byrne

reporter@fitzhugh.ca