Edmonton man charged with threatening Trudeau

A 41-year-old Edmonton man is confined to Alberta and banned from social media after allegedly threatening the prime minister.

Robert Dale Kerr faces a charge of uttering threats after a post on social media drew the attention of RCMP members in Red Deer and with the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (K-INSET).

The specialized unit was alerted to alleged threats against the Canadian government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Feb. 5.

Kerr was arrested and released from custody with conditions including being banned from going within 500 metres of any place where Trudeau may be in attendance, prohibition of leaving Alberta and prohibition to access any social media sites. He was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.

The charge against Kerr has not been proven in court.

K-INSET led this investigation with the assistance of members from the Red Deer RCMP, according to a press release.

“Using social media as a means by which to make threats against an individual or a group of people is not to be taken lightly and may result in criminal charges if a police investigation obtains evidence to support the laying of such charges,” INSET member Cpl. J.P. Zenko wrote in an email.