Edmonton man arrested in Jasper National Park with guns

An Edmonton man was charged with impaired driving and firearms offenses after a hit-and-run in Jasper National Park on Sunday.

James Nicholas Percy, 35, was arrested on Highway 16 near disaster point after fleeing the scene of a collision near Pocahontas Cabins shortly before 3 p.m.

According to Jasper RCMP it all started with complaints of an erratic driver from the public and from Hinton RCMP heading westbound toward the park. Jasper RCMP members responded and headed east but almost immediately after received a report of a two-vehicle collision.

It got worse.

“A male suspect had exited his vehicle and was yelling at bystanders and attempting to fight them,” Const. Patrick Vallee said in a press release. “The suspect then got back into his vehicle and fled the accident scene.”

He pulled over a short distance west of the scene at a spot known as disaster point and according to bystanders, started loading what looked like a gun, hiding behind his vehicle. Many of the members of the public likewise took cover behind their own vehicles.

Two Jasper RCMP officers conducted a “high-risk arrest” and took the suspect into custody without incident. He was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries he sustained in the collision.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for its assistance during and after this incident,” Vallee said.

Percy was found to be in possession of more than one firearm, triggering a host of Criminal Code, traffic, drug and National Parks Act charges including impaired operation, dangerous operation, failing to remain, possession of a controlled substance and unsafe storage of a firearm.

The complete list of charges is below. None of the charges have been proven in court; Percy is scheduled to appear in Jasper court on Dec. 14.

– 2 counts of unsafe storage of a firearm 86(2) Criminal Code

– Possession of a prohibited device 91(2) Criminal Code

– Possession of a prohibited device in a motor vehicle 94 Criminal Code

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle 249(1)(a) Criminal Code

– Failing to remain at an accident scene 252 Criminal Code

– Impaired operation of a motor vehicle 253(1)(a) Criminal Code

– Possession of a controlled substance 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

– 3 counts of possession of a firearm in a National Park 24(2) Canada National Parks Act

– 2 counts of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle 24(2) Canada National Parks Act