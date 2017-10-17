Damota, Kelleher-Empey return to Jasper council

Unofficial vote counts posted by the Municipality of Jasper show the only two incumbents atop the 15-candidate race with four newcomers joining them.

Incumbents Helen Kelleher-Empey with 843 and Rico Damota with 952 votes have more than hope to return to their council seats for another four years. Also in the top six currently are Jenna McGrath (752), Paul Butler (807), Scott Wilson (560), and Bert Journault (518), who is on an increasingly stable bubble now that the final update has been posted by election officials.

Alice Lettner with 442 votes occupies seventh place; Ann Thomas has 427 votes.