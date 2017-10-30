Drunk driving charges after fatal collision near Red Deer

A 24-year-old woman faces charges after a collision that killed one person in August in Red Deer County.

According to police Bobbi Crotty, 24, faces eight criminal charges and stands accused of driving impaired on Aug. 5. At about 11:15 p.m. on that day police responded to a near-head-on collision between westbound and eastbound vehicles on Highway 11A west of Red Deer. A third vehicle was also involved and incurred less severe damage.

Occupants of all three vehicles involved were treated for serious injuries; one occupant of the eastbound vehicle died.

Crotty is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 15 to answer to one count of impaired operation causing death, one count of impaired operation over 80 causing death, three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm and three counts of impaired operation over 80 causing bodily harm.

The charges against Crotty have not been proven in court.