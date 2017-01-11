Destination marketing fee rakes in $2.7 million annually

The Jasper Destination Marketing Corporation (JDMC) has been steadily growing since it was formed in 2009 and now includes 60 local businesses and generates about $2.6 million annually, according to Tourism Jasper.

The JDMC is a volunteer committee made up of local hotels, restaurants and other businesses and attractions, all of which charge their customers a two per cent destination marketing fee (DMF).

The revenue from the fee is given to Tourism Jasper to market Jasper as a choice destination for visitors throughout the year.

Unlike Banff, where a two per cent tourism improvement fee at hotels is mandatory, collecting the DMF is voluntary in Jasper, meaning only members of the JDMC implement the fee. Customers can also opt out of the fee upon request.

“We don’t hear about many instances like this, but people can opt out of the fee at the time of booking or payment,” said Kyle Harms, marketing director for Tourism Jasper.

A vote within Jasper’s business community was held in 2006 to gauge support for a mandatory fee, similar to Banff’s, which came into effect in 2005. The vote resulted in a 50/50 split, leading to the creation of the corporation. However, unlike Banff’s fee, the DMF is available to more than just the hotel industry, and includes restaurants, activity operators and rental shops.

“A lot of municipalities collect a DMF from a specific sector. We feel that we’ve been really innovative in recognizing that there are many sectors that benefit from the collective collaboration market approach that we have,” Harms said. “Our DMF allows businesses in all sectors to become actively engaged and support the growth of tourism promotion, events and festivals and ultimately visitation into the destination.

“We believe tourism matters to the community of Jasper and I think you’d be hard pressed not to find people in town not affected by tourism in some shape or form.”

Upon its inception in 2009, the JDMC was small with about 20 members. Today the JDMC has 53 shareholders, representing 60 local businesses—up from 47 shareholders only three years ago. Annually, the DMF rakes in about $2.7 million, almost double the amount it generated in 2013.

“With the corporation we’ve seen strong growth in 2015 and 2016, and we’re also projecting a really strong 2017,” Harms said. “The strength of our DMF really lies in the strength of the corporation’s membership.”

Harms used the Jasper Dark Sky Festival as a good example of how the DMF helps market Jasper especially during the shoulder season, citing a 58 per cent hotel occupancy rate during the last festival, an increase by 11 per cent from a few years ago.

“It’s not all because of the DMF but (an increase) like that is largely supported by the DMF and that’s what drives success in the shoulder months. With the DMF we’re really able to reach more people” Harms said. “Whether it’s a business that’s big or small we advise everyone to become a member (of the JDMC) because it ultimately benefits the entire community.”

Doug Goss, chair of the JDMC, said for a tourism community like Jasper a DMF is a no-brainer.

“Any major destination has a destination marketing fee and the purpose of them is to make sure we have the ability to reach all people interested in coming here,” he said.

“The benefits are that we bring more people to our destination 12 months of the year and that’s exactly what the JDMC is accomplishing.”

